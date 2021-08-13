ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 1,783.3% in July

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,783.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
About ALS
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.