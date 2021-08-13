alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

AOX stock opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

