Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.