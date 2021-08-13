Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALT. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 7,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,178. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
