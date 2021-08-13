Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALT. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 7,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,178. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.