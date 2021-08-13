Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$735.88 million and a PE ratio of -61.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

