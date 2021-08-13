Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,983. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

