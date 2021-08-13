Amarillo National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,664. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.