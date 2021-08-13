AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.45.

AMC Networks stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

