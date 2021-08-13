Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. 25,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,674. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

