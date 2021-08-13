Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

AMED stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $178.30 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

