American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 789,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,790,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.