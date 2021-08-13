American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 25,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.10. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.