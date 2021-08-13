American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

