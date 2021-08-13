American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.40. American Express reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

