American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.