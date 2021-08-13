American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.47

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.47 and last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after acquiring an additional 214,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,442,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

