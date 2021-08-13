American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.86 Million

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $74.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $75.50 million. American Public Education reported sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,059. The company has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

