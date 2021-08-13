American Public Education, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

