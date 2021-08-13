American Public Education, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

