American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have strongly outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong visibility at HCN. Although the company’s second-quarter performance was tepid owing to the outage of the Army's new tuition assistance registration portal, HCN’s revenues rose 29.4% year over year. Total student enrollment at HCN increased 36% from the prior-year quarter, marking the highest in the school’s history. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts and strong digital marketing campaigns. Yet, an increase in segmental costs and persistent volatility in the economy are causes of concern.”

APEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

