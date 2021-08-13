American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Trading Up 4.2%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. 1,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

