American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

AMSC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 196,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,345. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

