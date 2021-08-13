American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMWL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,677. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

