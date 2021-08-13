Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1,268.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 601,245 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

