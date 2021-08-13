Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $665,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.63 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

