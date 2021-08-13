Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $229.62. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

