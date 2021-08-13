AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.65. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

