AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

