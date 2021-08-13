AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.64. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

