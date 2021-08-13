Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 11,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,714. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

