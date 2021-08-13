Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 651,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,042. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

