Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $13.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the lowest is $13.00 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 billion to $49.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.09 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.