Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $700.37 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of COR traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

