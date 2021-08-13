Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

