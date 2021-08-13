Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $118.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.70 million and the lowest is $116.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $469.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.37 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $542.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,249. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

