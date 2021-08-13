Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.11). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

