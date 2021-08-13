Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yandex.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 352,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,592. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

