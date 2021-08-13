Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $437.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 35,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 164.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

