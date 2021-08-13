Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

