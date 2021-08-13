Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 639.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 60,039 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 412,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

