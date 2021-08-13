Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. FMR LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $8,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,201,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. 4,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.