Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 13,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

