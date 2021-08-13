Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 13,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.