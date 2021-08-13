Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

