Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clarus (CLAR)

8/6/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CLAR stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,031. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

