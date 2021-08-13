Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.21

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$240.54 million and a P/E ratio of 68.60. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. Analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,727.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

