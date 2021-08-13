Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$50.64

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.64.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Insiders sold a total of 133,774 shares of company stock worth $5,993,725 over the last 90 days.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

