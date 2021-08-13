Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $9.99

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $359.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 67,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

