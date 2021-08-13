Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) PT at $139.00

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

