Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 882.83

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 668.50 ($8.73). 122,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 786 ($10.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

