Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $44.14

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several research firms recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,050,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.